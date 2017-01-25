Suspect accused of assaulting officer arrested following lengthy manhunt in Lawson

Patrick T. Smith, 33, has been identified as the suspect. He might be armed, according to deputies. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the theft happened just after 1 p.m. The car was located shortly thereafter. (KCTV5)

A man that police believe stole a Lawson patrol vehicle has been arrested following a lengthy manhunt.

Patrick T. Smith, 33, was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. on the 400 block of Clark, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the theft happened just after 1 p.m. The car was located shortly thereafter.

The Lawson School District says schools were on lockdown until authorities gave them an all clear.

About half a dozen cars from local police to the Missouri Highway Patrol lined the Maple View Apartments parking lot, as flashlights scanned the walls of the buildings.

The arrest left residents with relief.

"I was ecstatic," said Lawson resident Regina McQuillen. "I was on the phone with a friend of mine talking to her about everything that was going on and what happened and I got up and I turned and looked and he was on the ground with his hands up and officers were running past my apartment screaming, 'He's over here, where you at?'"

Just minutes earlier, she was in her living room, expressing the fear that began when she heard her three kids were on lockdown.

Lawson police had help from state and county agencies searching for hours, sometimes with guns drawn, checking barns and outbuildings.

Authorities say it started at the Subway in town, where they tried to arrest the man for a felony warrant.

Police say Smith assaulted one of the police officers and stole the patrol car around the corner to escape.

Debbie Willis was working across the street when the man ran for the patrol car.

"I looked out and this guy is sprinting across the parking lot going across D Highway," Willis said.

KCTV5 checked Smith's criminal record. A warrant was issued this week in Clay County for missing court on a charge of being a sex offender loitering near a park.

The original offense, for child molestation of a 13-year-old girl in 2006, put him behind bars for five years.

WATCH LIVE:

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.