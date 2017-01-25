Lawsuit: Bonner Springs High School camera recorded people chang - KCTV5

Lawsuit: Bonner Springs High School camera recorded people changing clothes

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Ashley Arnold, News Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
A former teacher claims in a lawsuit that Bonner Springs High School installed a hidden camera in a classroom where people sometimes changed clothes. (Bonner Springs High School/Facebook) A former teacher claims in a lawsuit that Bonner Springs High School installed a hidden camera in a classroom where people sometimes changed clothes. (Bonner Springs High School/Facebook)
BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV/AP) -

A former teacher claims in a lawsuit that Bonner Springs High School installed a hidden camera in a classroom where people sometimes changed clothes.

Rob Marriott filed the lawsuit against the school. It was moved Tuesday from county to federal court.

The Kansas City Star reports Marriott alleged the videotaping occurred from 2009 to mid-2015.

The lawsuit says Marriott and others sometimes used the room to change clothes and one year it was used as a visiting locker room during a basketball tournament.

Marriott also says he used the room to have confidential discussions with students and colleagues.

The current school district superintendent, Dan Brungardt, is not named in the lawsuit. He says the district is working with its attorneys on the lawsuit.

“We don’t have any—since I’ve been here, there’s been no cameras installed in any teacher’s classrooms," he said. "I can’t clarify for times before I was not here.” 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.