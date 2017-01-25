Arrested: Jack Osborn

Jack Osborn has been arrested on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape and a Greene County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. (CrimeStoppers)

His original sex offense happened in 2005 in Springfield and involved the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Osborn is a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

