Arrested: Jack Osborn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Jack Osborn has been arrested on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape and a Greene County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

His original sex offense happened in 2005 in Springfield and involved the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Osborn is a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

