Royals pay tribute to Yordano Ventura during FanFest

Each day of FanFest will begin with a moment of silence to honor Ventura, followed by tributes on the main stage throughout the day.

With the 2017 Royals FanFest presented by Commerce Bank quickly approaching, the club announced Wednesday some of the features of the event, including a tribute to the late Yordano Ventura.

Unlike FanFests' in the past, 2017 will have a much more somber note as fans continue to show their support for this team and say goodbye to their ace.

A memorial to “Ace” will be located in an area just as fans enter Bartle Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center. The special tribute will feature a pitcher's mound in the center with a framed Ventura game-worn jersey, video boards showing highlights and a signature wall that fans can sign.

Fans are encouraged to visit the memorial as this two-day space will serve as the main tribute to the late Royals pitcher.

Many Royals players and alumni will be in attendance at FanFest, participating in autograph sessions and roundtable discussions on the main stage.

All events inside the convention center are free with the price of admission.

The Royals Hall of Fame will be on-site with exhibits from the 2015 World Series run and a photo opportunity with both the 2015 and 1985 World Champions Trophies.

The 300,000-square foot space will have many new elements and various interactive stations, including batting cages, speed pitch and the popular 14-foot-high slide.

The large retail space will include offerings from both ARAMARK and Royals Authentics, selling new 2017 merchandise and unique Royals memorabilia.

The Royals will honor Ventura throughout the year, including wearing a patch on their jerseys.

The #Royals will wear special #Ace30 patches on their jerseys during the 2017 season in tribute to Yordano Ventura. pic.twitter.com/MvK2s4AQy6 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 27, 2017

The new Miller Lite Bar will be centrally located directly across from the main stage so fans can get refreshments while watching the events.

Food and beverage options have also expanded, including a food truck by Autograph Stage 5 and food carts added to the main stage area, in addition to the food stands already located throughout the event space. A variety of Boulevard and MillerCoors brands will also be available in various locations for fans to purchase.

Tickets for FanFest are being sold on a timed-entry basis, providing fans the ability to reserve the day and time of their choice. Inventory is limited for each entry time, so fans are encouraged to buy early to secure the date and time of their choice.

Fans will not be able to enter the convention until their slotted time but once inside are allowed to stay as long as they wish.

This town is truly a family. Yordano is Forever Royal. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/DAO9Ul7hxP — Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) January 27, 2017

Royals 2017 season ticket members will still receive exclusive access on both days of the event before FanFest opens to the general public.

