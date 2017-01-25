Kansas GOP Rep. Lynn Jenkins to retire after 5 terms - KCTV5

Kansas GOP Rep. Lynn Jenkins to retire after 5 terms

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Kansas Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins says she will retire from Congress when her current term expires in two years. (Lynn Jenkins/Facebook) Kansas Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins says she will retire from Congress when her current term expires in two years. (Lynn Jenkins/Facebook)
WASHINGTON (AP) -

Kansas Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins says she will retire from Congress when her current term expires in two years.

The 53-year-old Jenkins has had a low national profile but is a member of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. That panel will be in the middle of this year's GOP effort to recast President Barack Obama's health care overhaul and revamp the federal tax code.

She announced her decision Wednesday on her campaign's Facebook page.

She said she will not seek any office in 2018. That surprised some Republicans in the state who anticipated she might run for governor.

Jenkins is serving her fifth House term. She said she will seek private sector opportunities.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.