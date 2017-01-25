Wyandotte High School teacher named Read to Achieve winner

A Wyandotte High School teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

Carolyn Hummel teaches history to all grade levels at the high school.

Hummel received a $1,000 check from the Kansas chapter of the National Education Association.

She was nominated by Stephanie Magee and Rochelle Nalls.

"This lady has brought so much joy to my daughter for the last 2 years that she has been there. She has supplied her with clothing, bags, sweets, and most of all her heart. Ms. Hummel is a million words that I don't even know where to start. She goes above and beyond for the kids and she does have a special place in our hearts. I could go on but she has made my daughter where she is today. Thanks Ms. Hummel," Magee said.

"Carolyn is a well thought of teacher at Wyandotte. She was described as being very smart and caring. She has become the guardian of a student at the school who was in need of care," Nalls said.

The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.

