Sweet and Spicy Sweet Potato Fries



INGREDIENTS ?

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into wedges or fries ?

½ tsp cinnamon ?

1 tsp sugar ?

1 tsp salt ?

¼ tsp chipotle chili powder ?

Cooking spray

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a small bowl, mix together the cinnamon, sugar, salt and chili powder until well combined. 2. Toss the potatoes wedges in the spice mixture until well coated. 3. Spray with cooking spray and place onto foil lined baking sheet in one even layer. 4. Bake at 425° for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown and crisp on the edges.

