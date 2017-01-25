Sweet and Spicy Sweet Potato Fries - KCTV5

Sweet and Spicy Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet and Spicy Sweet Potato Fries

Posted: Updated:

Sweet and Spicy Sweet Potato Fries 


INGREDIENTS ?

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into wedges or fries ?

½ tsp cinnamon ?

1 tsp sugar ?

1 tsp salt ?

¼ tsp chipotle chili powder ?

Cooking spray

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a small bowl, mix together the cinnamon, sugar, salt and chili powder until well combined. 2. Toss the potatoes wedges in the spice mixture until well coated. 3. Spray with cooking spray and place onto foil lined baking sheet in one even layer. 4. Bake at 425° for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown and crisp on the edges.

Copyright 2017 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.