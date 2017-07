Polenta Fries



INGREDIENTS

? 18 ounce polenta (tube)

? 2 tablespoons olive oil

? ¼ cup parmesan, shredded



INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Slice polenta into 32 fries. (I did this by halving the tube, then make 16 from each side.)

3. Arrange fries on lined baking sheet. Brush with olive oil.

4. Bake for 45 minutes, flipping halfway through bake time. Top with parmesan

