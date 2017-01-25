Baked Avocado Fries - KCTV5

Baked Avocado Fries

Baked Avocado Fries

Posted: Updated:
Baked Avocado Fries 

INGREDIENTS
? 2 large avocados, sliced
? Juice of ½ lime (optional)
? Salt & Pepper
? ¼ cup flour
? 1 egg, lightly beaten
? 1 cup panko bread crumbs
? ¼ tsp each: chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, ground cumin, black pepper
? ½ tsp salt
? Canola cooking spray 

INSTRUCTIONS
1. Pre-heat oven to 400 Degrees F. 
Squeeze fresh lime juice on avocado slices to preserve their color while baking (this step is optional). Season with salt, pepper. Dredge in flour then dip in egg and coat in panko breadcrumbs mixed with the spices. Be sure the avocado slices are coated very well in the panko.

2. Place in a single layer on the greased sheet pan. Spray with cooking spray. This will help the avocado slices crisp in the oven. 

3. Bake for 15 minutes or until the avocados are golden and crispy. If desired, more oil can be sprayed onto the avocado fries while they are baking for additional crispness.
Copyright 2017 KCTV. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.