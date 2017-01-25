Baked Avocado Fries



INGREDIENTS

? 2 large avocados, sliced

? Juice of ½ lime (optional)

? Salt & Pepper

? ¼ cup flour

? 1 egg, lightly beaten

? 1 cup panko bread crumbs

? ¼ tsp each: chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, ground cumin, black pepper

? ½ tsp salt

? Canola cooking spray



INSTRUCTIONS

1. Pre-heat oven to 400 Degrees F.

Squeeze fresh lime juice on avocado slices to preserve their color while baking (this step is optional). Season with salt, pepper. Dredge in flour then dip in egg and coat in panko breadcrumbs mixed with the spices. Be sure the avocado slices are coated very well in the panko.



2. Place in a single layer on the greased sheet pan. Spray with cooking spray. This will help the avocado slices crisp in the oven.



3. Bake for 15 minutes or until the avocados are golden and crispy. If desired, more oil can be sprayed onto the avocado fries while they are baking for additional crispness.