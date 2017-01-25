NASCAR's Carl Edwards does not rule out US Senate run in '18

The 37-year-old Edwards has also not ruled out a return to racing. (AP)

Carl Edwards remains a hot topic in NASCAR, two weeks after his abrupt retirement as a full-time driver.

Terry Smith, a political science professor at Columbia College, speculated in a Wednesday piece for KBIA's Talking Politics that Edwards will challenge U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill in Missouri next year. McCaskill, a Democrat, is in her second term.

Edwards didn't exactly rule it out when reached by The Associated Press. He texted: "If I could help, I definitely would consider it," though he stressed he has no such plans for now.

The 37-year-old Edwards has also not ruled out a return to racing.

