One dead after SUV crashes into ravine in KCMO

A metro intersection was closed early Wednesday morning after an SUV drove into a ravine, killing a man and injuring two other people.

The accident happened about 4:10 a.m. near Hillcrest Road and Oldham Road.

Police say a black Honda CRV didn't make the curve and was found upside down in a ravine.

Three men in their 20s were inside the vehicle.

Police say the driver is in critical condition while the man in the passenger seat is in serious condition.

A man riding in the back seat was killed in the crash. Police say he was wearing a seatbelt but it "didn't hold up well."

Officers say one of the survivors crawled up the ravine and was able to flag down another driver for help. The two injured men were transported to an area hospital.

Police believe speed was a factor in the accident.

Hillcrest Road and Oldham Road have been closed as authorities investigate.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

This is not the first deadly accident in this area. On Dec. 5, 2016, another SUV drove off the road while on the same curve. There were two people inside that SUV. One of them was killed.

Officers say it's unusual to investigate two deadly accidents in the same spot just weeks apart. They say light posts put up in the area has helped but a guardrail may need to be the next step.

