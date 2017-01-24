Grandview firefighter under investigation, city says

A Grandview firefighter is off duty following a drug task force investigation into the emergency responder.

A spokesperson for the City of Grandview says a firefighter is under investigation.

The Jackson County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Friday, Jan. 20th.

The spokesperson could not confirm whether or not the search warrant was served at a fire station.

KCTV5 spoke to neighbors who live in Grandview.

"I just can't believe it," Debra Ebright said. "Having had a little interaction with them, they all seem like upstanding individuals. It's disappointing because I depend on people like that in case of an emergency."

KCTV5 News is waiting for more details to determine if any illegal activity happened.

