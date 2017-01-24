New Johnson County judge set to make history for Kansas

Rhonda Mason has wanted to be a judge since she was 13 years old. Now she is Johnson County’s first African-American judge. (KCTV5)

Rhonda Mason has wanted to be a judge since she was 13 years old.

Now she is Johnson County’s first African-American judge.

She was appointed by Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback to preside over District 4 in Johnson County District Court.

Mason said she went on a field trip to the Wyandotte County Courthouse as a 13-year-old and was in awe of the judge.

“The wisdom, the grace, the respect that he had, and the respect that he controlled the courtroom with really made an impression on me. From that point forward, I decided I wanted to be a judge,” said Mason.

Mason will spend this week working and moving into her office and courtroom.

She said she’s still in “excitement mode.”

“There's no greater feeling to know that's when you can stop pinching yourself and you know that it's true - when you're actually moving in and have your spot.”

After serving as an attorney for 17 years, she’s now Johnson County’s first African-American judge and Kansas’ second female African-American judge.

She told KCTV5 she hopes her presence in the courtroom gives people faith that the legal system is fair.

“I think sometimes there are individuals, when they go to court, and they don't see themselves or their culture represented, there's an instant distrust,” said Mason. “My goal would be to always be respectful and make them feel comfortable and understand that the legal system does work.”

She said she’s looking forward to using her position to serve and bring people together.

“We're in a time in our country when there's a lot of division and I hope that we can move forward and start mending and the division will decrease,” she said.

Her first docket is Monday.

