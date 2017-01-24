Royals' Christian Colon reflects on special bond with Yordano Ventura after tragic death

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura had a bond with all of his teammates, especially infielder Christian Colon who often acted as his interpreter. (KCTV5)

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura had a bond with all of his teammates, especially infielder Christian Colon who often acted as his interpreter.

He lost his best friend, and it still hasn't quite sunk in for him.

Colon's impact was felt in the 2015 World Series when he knocked in the game-winning run in the 12th inning as the Royals would win the World Series.

It was happy times to be sure, but fast forward to today with the Royals nearly two seasons removed from that special night, and the clubhouse is mourning their ace pitcher.

His funeral was held Tuesday. Colon couldn't bear going but is glad that Ventura landed back where it all started before the big leagues.

"Everybody has a different way of going about it. I'm going to remember the good times. A lot of guys went and showed up. You know, that's kind of teammates we have," Colon said.

Colon echoes what everyone in Kansas City has heard the past two days. Ventura always had a smile on his face. He admires how his best friend was always determined to be the best.

Ventura was fiery and was not one to back down. So imagine Colon's reaction when he first heard about the car accident. He had just woke up and received a text of the news.

“I couldn't believe it. I just want to double check, triple check, call whoever I could to see if this was true,” he said.

Royals fans would later turn out by the hundreds to pay their respects to Ventura. Colon and teammate Danny Duffy turned out as well and were very impressed.

“The fans here are amazing to be able to go over there and start something for him. We actually went twice that day. You know him and I went by ourselves just a hug whomever. We are still processing what happened,” Colon said.

In three weeks, Royals pitchers and catchers, followed by position players, will be in Surprise, AZ for spring training.

It is a place where the bonding begins, but for the Royals, a team always tight, the bonding is about to be even stronger now that their ace is gone.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.