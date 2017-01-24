New life given to Northland mother after thieves steal prosthetic arm

Martha "Gaby" Carmona's prosthetic arm was stolen out of her minivan in the Northland, and she didn't have health insurance. (KCTV5)

Four months ago, a thief stole something so personal from a Kansas City woman, she hasn't been the same since.

Martha "Gaby" Carmona's prosthetic arm was stolen out of her minivan in the Northland, and she didn't have health insurance.

Since September, Carmona has been struggling to care for her five children - working two jobs - all without the use of her prosthetic arm.

On Tuesday, she thought she was going for a routine follow-up visit, but little did she know, there was a big surprise at hand.

Julian Wells with Advanced Arm Dynamics escorted Carmona into an exam room full of cameras. She was expecting to give an update on the theft of her prosthesis and to explain how she has raised only $7,000 toward the $120,000 she will need to replace it.

"It's been challenging," she said.

While there were times she was tempted, she chose to not give up even though everyday tasks are often frustrating.

"Tying shoelaces is extremely hard," she said. "Washing dishes, preparing meals ... it's challenging because I'm off balance."

The hardest part, though, was the thief stole her confidence.

"I was so afraid of going out in public," she said.

But, now that she has seen the worst in people, she's about to see the best. With the help of some manufacturers and a local family, Carmona was given the gift of a new bionic arm.

"I'm so happy. I don't have words to describe how I'm feeling right now," Carmona said. "I had a point I thought I'd have to live without a prosthetic device."

Now, Carmona says she is most excited to ride a bike and use a knife and fork at the dinner table.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.