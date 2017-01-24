New life given to Northland mother after thieves steal prosthetic arm

A 15-year-old led police on a chase out of Gardner on Saturday night before crashing at I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee.More >
A 15-year-old led police on a chase out of Gardner on Saturday night before crashing at I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee.More >
A man's parents and the Liberty Police Department are asking for the public's help finding 26-year-old Sebren Tyler Kenyon.More >
A man's parents and the Liberty Police Department are asking for the public's help finding 26-year-old Sebren Tyler Kenyon.More >
Police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year veteran officer who arrived at the scene to help him out of an overturned car.More >
Police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year veteran officer who arrived at the scene to help him out of an overturned car.More >
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >
A man has been hospitalized and is in serious but stable condition after being shot by police in Lee's Summit on Friday night.More >
A man has been hospitalized and is in serious but stable condition after being shot by police in Lee's Summit on Friday night.More >
A business owner took action when money sent to her in the mail mysteriously disappeared. And she wasn’t the only one getting ripped off. Her complaint sparked an investigation into one of many postal employees caught stealing the mail they are trusted to deliver.More >
A business owner took action when money sent to her in the mail mysteriously disappeared. And she wasn’t the only one getting ripped off. Her complaint sparked an investigation into one of many postal employees caught stealing the mail they are trusted to deliver.More >
A man in his 30s has died after his motorcycle ran into a tree in Kansas City, Kansas.More >
A man in his 30s has died after his motorcycle ran into a tree in Kansas City, Kansas.More >
Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.More >
Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.More >
A Mississippi man who was killed by police in an apparent address mix-up was shot in the back of the head, a family attorney said.More >
A Mississippi man who was killed by police in an apparent address mix-up was shot in the back of the head, a family attorney said.More >
President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.More >
President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.More >