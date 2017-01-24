Kansas Highway Patrol trooper among those injured in wreck in Wy - KCTV5

Kansas Highway Patrol trooper among those injured in wreck in Wyandotte County

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
Southbound Kansas Highway 7 at Speaker Road is closed in Wyandotte County due to a crash involving a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper. (Kansas Department of Transportation) Southbound Kansas Highway 7 at Speaker Road is closed in Wyandotte County due to a crash involving a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper. (Kansas Department of Transportation)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Southbound Kansas Highway 7 at Speaker Road is closed in Wyandotte County due to a crash involving a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper. 

Emergency crews remain on scene. 

Traffic on southbound K-7 is being detoured off onto eastbound Interstate 70. 

Multiple people are hurt, according to authorities. 

There's no word on the condition of the trooper. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.