UPDATE: Clay County Sheriff's Office says abduction report was "false"

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says this van is connected to the abduction attempt. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office now says an early abduction report has been classified as false.

Earlier on Tuesday, the department announced it was investigating an attempted abduction of a sixth-grader Tuesday morning in the Northland.

Just received word from @SheriffClayCo that this was a false report. Update on @KCTV5 at 10pm. https://t.co/rTVVWRqhQw — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) January 25, 2017

DETAILS FROM PREVIOUS STORY:

It happened just after 11 a.m. in the 4700 block of North Brooklyn Avenue.

Deputies say the girl reported that she was walking to Northgate Middle School, 2117 NE 48th St., when a gray van pulled up and the driver confronted her.

The driver was described as an unknown race man wearing a gray sweatshirt with the hood pulled down obscuring his face. He asked the student if she wanted a ride.

When she refused, the man grabbed her arm but was she able to run away to the school where she reported the incident to authorities.

The sheriff’s office will have additional deputies patrolling the area before and after school. Students are encouraged to walk to and from school in groups and to report suspicious activity immediately by calling 911.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 816-407-3700.

The school district sent out a letter on Tuesday.

It reads in full:

I am calling to make you aware of an incident that was recently reported to us. Clay County police notified us that they received a report of a male wearing a hoodie with the hood on, driving a grey mini-van that grabbed a female student walking to school on Brooklyn St. near Northgate. The student did make it to school safely. This happened around 11:30 this morning. If you see a driver and vehicle matching this description, please notify the police. Please take a moment to revisit these important safety measures with your child if they wait at bus stops, bike or walk to school: Never walk alone. Don’t talk to strangers.

Stay away from strange vehicles.

Run if you sense danger. Yell for help.

Tell an adult or someone you trust if you are approached.

Call 9-1-1 IMMEDIATELY.

Tell the police as many details as possible about the person and/or vehicle, including the license plate number.

Notify the school. Working together we can all ensure the safety of our community and keep all of our children safe. Thank you for your continued vigilance. Respectfully, Principal PJ McGinnis

