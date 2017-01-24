Plaza Branch library closed this week for technology upgrade

Big changes at the Kansas City Public Library’s Plaza Branch are forcing it to close this week for a much-needed technology upgrade. (KCTV5)

Big changes at the Kansas City Public Library’s Plaza Branch are forcing it to close this week for a much-needed technology upgrade.

The first thing people are going to notice is how much faster check out is.

Patrons used to have to check out each book individually. Now, they can slide in a stack of books at the same time, and they are done.

That is because of new radio frequency identification tags being placed on all the materials that can be checked out.

Not only will this make checkout easier for visitors, but it helps the library keep better track of the books and what is available in their library system.

"Our staff has to go through and tag every single item that is here. That's more than 100,000 items, and we have to be ready to go by Monday morning to be open to the public, said Courtney Lewis with the Kansas City Public Library

The library is also upgrading all their computers. The desktops are always in high demand and the 50 new systems will help allow visitors to do their work faster.

This upgrade is happening at each Kansas City Public Library branch.

The library says it was definitely time for a refresh, and they could have done it a few years ago. But by waiting until now, it cut taxpayer costs in half.

The Plaza Branch will reopen Monday. All other branches are still open.

