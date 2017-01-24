Accidental shooting at Kansas State raises issue of new gun regulations

After a student at Kansas State University shot himself, questions have come up again about the safety of students now that guns will be allowed on campus. (KCTV5)

After a student at Kansas State University shot himself, questions have come up again about the safety of students now that guns will be allowed on campus.

Police are still investigating what happened after a student accidentally shot himself.

The incident has led to more questions about how safe students will be once guns are allowed in places like residence halls.

While the law will change soon at all Kansas universities, colleges and technical schools, some believe guns are already in classes.

New gun regulations that will allow guns on college campuses goes into effect on July 1.

“If our universities think that there aren’t already guns in classes, they’re wrong," said James Hewins, an NRA certified firearms instructor.

Hewins says the law allowing guns on campus means gun owners have to take person responsibility for their weapon.

“There is also what we call the three S’s - don’t do stupid things, don’t go stupid places and don’t hang out with stupid people," he said.

The University of Kansas declined an interview about the topic with KCTV5 News.

Instead, they referred to a weapons policy which was approved in January 2016.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.