Christine Karsten joined KCTV5 in January 2017. She is a reporter for Better Kansas City.

Christine grew up in Chicago and loves the Midwest. She graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism back in 2012 and is still getting used to all the Jayhawk sightings. GO MIZZOU!

For the past four years, she has been working as an anchor and reporter for WNDU in South Bend, IN. There, she fell in love with waking people up and making them laugh. She is thrilled to bring her inquisitive and fun personality to Kansas City.

“I am so excited to be back in this area,” Christine said. “It is so heartwarming to see the passion people have for this amazing city, their teams and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

When she is not working, Christine spends her time exploring new trails with her dog, Lady, or taking her to the park.

Christine loves to try new things and cannot wait to explore Kansas City.

If you have any suggestions, make sure you send them her way on Twitter or Facebook.

