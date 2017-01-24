Olathe residents setting bar high when it comes to recycling

John says he wasn't at all surprised to hear that Olathe's diverted 44.6 percent of its waste from landfills, 10 percent more than the national average. (KCTV5)

Residents in Olathe are breaking records when it comes to recycling and putting the lid on sending trash out to landfills.

John Letts installs doors for five different Lowe’s stores throughout the metro and he says he generates a lot of cardboard.

Rain or shine you can find him dropping of his recycling in Olathe every week.

"The longer I've done it, the more I've thought this is just a great thing to do," he said. "I get rid of all of it, if at all possible."

John says he wasn't at all surprised to hear that Olathe's diverted 44.6 percent of its waste from landfills.

That’s 10 percent more than the national average, 34 percent. And more than the rest of Johnson County.

"We really focus on education, we start at the elementary, junior and high school level and we figure if we educate the kids, they will go home and tell their parents all about recycling," Olathe Public Works communication specialist Hallie Sheptor said.

And the numbers show it's working.

"We try to keep our rates low and with recycling percentages high, we can keep those rates really low,” Sheptor said.

John Letts says he is happy to hear that but says he just wants to see trash piles stop growing.

"I think it’s a shame we have to tell people they have to recycle, they should want to recycle," Letts said.

Most recyclable materials can be stored in the same container for curbside pickup.

Olathe also partners with ripple glass for glass recycling at three drop-off sites throughout the city.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.