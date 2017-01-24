Georgia man arrested after scamming Sedgwick County out of $566,000

James fraudulently received the payment through an account he held at a Georgia bank in the name of Rapid Repairs and Consultants. (KWCH)

A Georgia man has been arrested after running an e-mail spoofing scene that cost a Kansas county over half a million dollars.

George S. James, 48, of Brookhaven, GA was arrested on federal charges that say he carried out an e-mail spoofing scheme that cost Sedgwick County $566,000 U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

James is charged with one count of wire fraud.

The FBI alleges that investigators followed an electronic trail that led them to James after Sedgwick County reported the theft of funds that were intended to pay Cornejo & Sons, LLC, for work done on a road project.

The criminal complaint alleges that on Sept. 23, 2016, Sedgwick County received an e-mail thought to be from the CEO of the Cornejo company and with a form attached requesting payments be made electronically to a new account at a Wells Fargo Bank in Georgia.

Payment was made on Oct. 7. After the county had paid, they learned that Cornejo did not receive the payment and did not send the e-mail to the county.

James fraudulently received the payment through an account he held at a Georgia bank in the name of Rapid Repairs and Consultants.

If convicted, James faces a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.