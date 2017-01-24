Two Lee's Summit teens killed in crash in Kansas City

Police have identified Kaeden M. Hernandez, 18, left, and Zachary M. Meyer, 18, as the men killed in the crash. (Lee's Summit School District)

An accident early Saturday morning took the lives of two Lee's Summit teens and put another in the hospital.

Police have identified Kaeden M. Hernandez and Zachary M. Meyer, both 18, as the men killed in the crash.

The crash happened about 4:45 a.m. on Prospect Avenue north of 73rd Street.

Police say a gray Hyundai was driving southbound on Prospect Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle, slid off the road and hit a tree.

Hernandez and Meyer died at the scene. A third teen was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives are still trying to determine who was driving the vehicle when it crashed. Witnesses say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the accident.

Loved ones have established a GoFundMe account for Meyer to help cover funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

