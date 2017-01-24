Independence school bus involved in crash

The crash happened at the intersection of Missouri Route 24 and Huttig Avenue. (Jessica Reyes/KCTV5)

A metro bus was involved in an accident Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Missouri Route 24 and Huttig Avenue.

A dark colored Ford F-150 was also involved in the accident.

No children were on board the bus and no injuries were reported.

Missouri Route 24 and Huttig Avenue are closed in the area as the vehicles are towed away.

Refresh this story for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.