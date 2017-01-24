1 dead, another injured in Sugar Creek shooting involving police

Both men were shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other suspect has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. (KCTV5)

A man is dead and another has serious injuries after being shot by officers during a police chase early Tuesday morning.

It happened about 2:20 a.m. near McBride Street and Barreto Lane.

Independence police released the man's name who was killed by officers. They say he is 22-year-old Dakota Lukecart from Lincoln, MO.

Investigators say Lukecart was driving the vehicle that police were chasing at the time of the shooting. They have not said why they were chasing the vehicle or why officers ultimately fired.

A woman who lives in the area says she saw at least 15 police cars rush down her street before she heard several gunshots.

"I was crying. I was scared to death because I didn't know where they were pointing the guns, and bullets go in houses, and I was devastated," the woman said.

The shooting involved one Sugar creek officer and one Independence police officer.

"It's completely unexpected. We never want to get a shooting. Unfortunately, sometimes we are put in positions where they do occur," Officer John Syme with the Independence Police Department said. "We're going to interview witnesses and try to gather any kind of surveillance dashcam ... document what occurred and talk with the officers of course as well."

The passenger, who was also shot by police, remains hospitalized recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

