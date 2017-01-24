Police search for 3 people involved in overnight chase

Police used police dogs and a helicopter to try to track the suspects down. (KCTV5)

Police are searching for three people, believed to be armed and dangerous, after a police chase Monday night.

The suspects in the chase were last seen over on 59th Street and Swope Parkway.

Police believe the three were involved in an armed robbery in Kansas.

When officers tried to pull them over, they sped off and led police on a short chase.

The chase ended when the car finally pulled over but all three people inside the car ran off.

Police used police dogs and a helicopter to try to track the suspects down.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

