Olathe shooting range offers training for when someone targets you in your car

The staff at Centerfire Shooting Sports in Olathe brought a car inside the range so people could train specifically for that environment. (KCTV5)

Some people keep firearms at home in case of an intruder.

But home isn't the only place where someone dangerous can confront you.

You'll likely get more warning before someone gets into your house with a gun than you would before seeing one at your car window.

“We are in and spend so much time in our cars, it makes us a potential target in that car, because we are seated," said Don Albracht, a firearms instructor. "We are in an enclosed area and we have limited visibility."

The course considers confrontations like an attempted carjacking or robbery.

Among the skills learned include how to unbuckle your seat belt while keeping your eyes trained on the threat and getting your gun out safely with so many things in the way.

“Our seat belts can be one of them," firearms instructor Corrine Mosher said. "It restricts our mobility. It restricts our ability to get to our gun. The steering wheel is in the way, so what we want to do is actually use it in order to get safely to our target.”

It takes a while to go from the word threat to the first flash of gunfire, which is why they also teach that if you’re not blocked in and you can just gun the gas pedal, that’s often a better response than pulling your gun.

“The first reaction should be to try to escape in your vehicle," Albracht said. "You've got protection. You've got mobility - go for it.”

Besides the gun skills, the course offered safety advice useful for all: to avoid being in a bad situation.

It's recommended to park where it's lighted, trust your instincts and pay attention to your surroundings.

