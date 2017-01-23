One local mother remembers Yordano Ventura's kindness to ailing child

Amelia passed away last fall from her ailment, just a few months after those moments were captured. For her mother, a ball signed by Ventura symbolized her daughter's courage and happiness. (KCTV5)

Many fans will remember the way Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura threw fire and the way he played with passion.

One local mom will always remember Ventura's kindness and the comfort he gave her little girl when she needed it.

Amelia Meyer faced an obstacle no 9-year-old girl should live with. She was diagnosed with brain cancer in November 2015.

Jill Meyer, Amelia's mother, remembers her daughter's strength as she struggled with terminal illness.

KCTV5 covered Amelia's story in February when she asked the Make A Wish Foundation for something unusual for a young girl.

"Amelia said she wanted to be someone who takes care of the world," Jill said. "She was always very insightful."

Last spring, when she had the opportunity to meet a Royals player, she jumped at the chance. She followed them through the World Series and she loved them.

Amelia was part of a calendar shoot to benefit Braden's Hope, a group that supports cancer research. The calendar pairs kids with Royals players.

Amelia's partner was Ventura.

"She loved it," Jill said.

Photos captured Ventura's kindness and warmth, bonding with a young fan despite a language barrier.

"I think there was some kid at heart going on with him," said Deliece Hofen of Braden's Hope. "I think he had as much fun as the kids did."

Amelia passed away last fall from her ailment, just a few months after those moments were captured. For her mother, a ball signed by Ventura symbolized her daughter's courage and happiness.

"It's a tangible memory that helps me remember what a special day that was," Jill said.

She is continuing Amelia's wish for a better world through her foundation, the Amelia Meyer Kindness project.

Braden's Hope is starting a fund in Ventura's honor. You can access it here.

