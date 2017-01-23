94-year-old Royals fan leaves hospice care to honor Ventura

Joyce Angerman brought her 94-year-old mother, Maxine, out to the memorial. (KCTV5)

Fans continue to mourn the loss of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura.

One special fan left hospice care to honor his life.

"We're long time Royals fans - Forever Royal - and she needed to come down here and say her goodbyes," said Maxine Bell.

Maxine Bell, of Blue Springs, told her daughter she needed to come down and pay her respects.

"I never missed a game that I could see," Maxine Bell said. "We're losing such a good pitcher - bless his heart."

Several fans want Ventura's number to be retired and many of them started an online petition that already has well over 5,000 signatures.

No word on whether that will happen.

