Local woman who marched in Washington says what should happen next

The women's march in Washington D.C. brought together a massive crowd, all seeking to make their voices heard in response to President Trump's election.

Kansas City resident Meaghan Kelly marched in Washington D.C. She says she now understands what she needs to do now that she is back in Kansas City.

"We would hate ourselves if we didn't get up and do something," Kelly said.

After participating in the DC march, which brought together over 500,000 individuals, Kelly says she wants to bring that awareness back home.

"A lot of women and a lot of people have a lot to lose," Kelly said. "And so, I think if you don't have much to lose for this, you really need to use your voice and speak on behalf of those who do."

In Washington, speakers focused on topics such as reproductive rights, health care and equal pay.

"What I saw was a diverse amount of reasons that people were there," Kelly said. "People being really brave, people putting signs out there that were person and vulnerable to them.

Kelly says she plans on getting involved in the municipal level and the state level. \

