Proposed Missouri legislation impacts ride-hailing services

For the past few years, as Uber and other ride-hailing programs have grown in popularity, states have tried to regulate them.

In Missouri, the effort to pass legislation has hit multiple blocks along the way. Now, the proposed legislation is prepared to take center stage again.

Currently, Uber is available in Kansas City, but there are several other areas that don't allow it. While there are ordinances in place in Kansas City that provide protections to ensure drivers have passed background checks and have insurance, there isn't anything statewide. This bill would change that, and drivers say that is something they hope to see.

For drivers, like April Drickson, Uber is a part-time gig, allowing her to make some money on the side.

"I've been driving Uber for a year and a half," she said.

But as efforts are made to expand, there are limitations tied up with legislation. Missouri legislators are looking at a bill that will allow statewide regulation allowing Uber and companies like it to grow to more areas.

Legislators have their concerns, particularly about insurance and what happens once riders are in the car.

"A lot of constituents love it. My concern is to make sure that we've got those consumer protections to protect consumers once they're inside that vehicle and that aspect of it," Independence Democrat Rep. Rory Rowland said.

Drivers say it will allow them to go into other areas and provide a service they currently aren't able to provide.

"I think that would be great if I could possibly take people down to Joplin or even the Springfield area. I have a lot of people that live in Springfield that do work up here or work up here to go to Springfield. That would be an extra bonus for me and convenience for them," Drickson said.

The proposal adds some extra protections in Kansas City, specifically allowing the city to audit the company twice a year to ensure the company is complying with all regulations. If any violations are found, it can cost up to $500 per violation.

Still, Rowland says if the bill is to have any teeth that needs to be the case for every city in the state.

"It looks like Kansas City is the only one that has the auditing powers to actually audit and look at driver's backgrounds. Other states will not have that protection, because the city of Kansas City has that in there. I think that's one of the keys," Rowland said.

KCTV5 News reached out to Uber to see what they had to say about this.

They said in a statement, "This legislative proposal in Missouri is similar to what has passed in 38 other states and will provide a statewide framework for rideshare expansion with economic opportunities for drivers and access to safe and reliable transportation for riders for all Missourans."

KCTV5 will be continuing to follow the progress of this bill and the implications it could have as it progresses.

The bill will be up again in the House later this week, according to Rowland who says he is confident it will pass and move on the next stage in the Senate.

