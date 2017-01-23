Fed up with burglaries, Waldo residents turn to technology to combat them

Residents in the Waldo neighborhood in Kansas City, MO. are fed up after numerous break-ins in the area. Security cameras captured this burglary. (Submitted)

Residents in the Waldo neighborhood in Kansas City, MO. are fed up after numerous break-ins in the area.

Police say there has not been an uptick in crime in the neighborhood, but neighbors remain concerned.

According to city data, there have been almost 500 property crimes reported in the last six months, which include two break-ins at a home on 83rd Street and Pico.

Melissa Rohr said her home was broken in twice - once when the crooks entered through the window and the second through the door.

"It took them probably a good six or seven door kicks," Rohr said. "Then they proceeded to come into the house and ransacked the house."

Tired of it, some residents have used the Waldo Watch Facebook group to look out for each other.

"If there's any suspicious activities going on, we can get online and report it," Seth Golay said.

Residents view security systems as a necessity, as many of them have installed alarm systems or purchased video doorbells. The video doorbells send a live feed to the phone.

After being victimized twice, Rohr took action.

She has spent thousands of dollars to replace her windows, the broken door and the security system.

“It's always in the back of your head," she said. "Are they going to come back? If you just can't feel safe in your own home, it's just a horrifying experience.”

