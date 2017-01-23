2 in custody after wrong-way crash on I-70

The two-vehicle wreck happened about 3:45 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 just before Prospect Avenue. (Kimo Hood/KCTV5 News)

Two people are in custody after a wrong-way crash Monday on I-70.

The two-vehicle crash involving a school bus happened about 3:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate just before Prospect Avenue.

Police say the driver of a car entered on the exit ramp heading west on eastbound I-70.

And police say the bus driver can take some of the credit for seeing the car going the wrong way, slowing down and maneuvering to just get clipped on the front right corner.

No children were hurt on the bus. There were 10 students on the bus, grades kindergarten through second.

The situation did back up eastbound traffic up all the way to the downtown loop for about an hour.

Police say they tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation at Truman Road and I-70, which is when he took off, went the wrong way on the interstate, hit the bus, made a U-turn and then hit a pickup about half a mile east.

The driver was stuck because his door was caved in, but the passenger ran and was quickly caught.

The only injury was driver of pickup hit by car after car hit bus. That driver complained of back and neck pain.

It happened so fast police never chased the car. Police don't know yet why the people in the car fled.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.