KCK man pleads guilty to bank robbery he blamed on a fight with - KCTV5

KCK man pleads guilty to bank robbery he blamed on a fight with his wife

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Lawrence John Ripple, 70, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. (Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office) Lawrence John Ripple, 70, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. (Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A KCK man who told investigators he preferred jail to living with his wife pleaded guilty Monday to a federal bank robbery charge.

Lawrence John Ripple, 70, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.

A criminal complaint in the case alleged that on Sept. 2, 2016, Ripple sat down in the lobby and waited for police after robbing the Bank of Labor at 756 Minnesota Ave. in Kansas City, KS.

He told investigators that after an argument with his wife he felt he would rather be in prison than go back home.

Sentencing will be set for a later date. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.