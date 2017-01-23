Box full of magazines causes brief scare outside at Douglas County courthouse

Deputies were called shortly before 8 a.m. to the building located at 1100 Massachusetts St. The box was found on the west steps of the building by a county employee. (KCTV5)

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office evacuated several businesses and closed streets Monday morning after a suspicious cardboard box was found on the steps of the old courthouse.

Deputies were called shortly before 8 a.m. to the building located at 1100 Massachusetts St. The box was found on the west steps of the building by a county employee.

It was determined after a four-hour investigation that the box contained several magazines.

Written on the steps leading up to the box was “DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR” in black writing. It is not believed the writing on the steps was related to the box of magazines, deputies said.

As a safety precaution during the investigation, deputies evacuated the old courthouse and other businesses located in the 1100 block of Massachusetts and closed surrounding streets to traffic.

The Olathe Bomb Squad was called to investigate the contents of the box. The Shawnee Police Department's K-9 Unit, ATF and FBI also assisted in the investigation.

The old courthouse, businesses and streets were reopened shortly before noon

