Kansas State: Student accidentally shot, wounded in dorm

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) -

Authorities are investigating a report of an accidental shooting in a residence hall at Kansas State University.

The university said in a news release that the wounded student was transported Sunday night for treatment and is in stable condition. The release said the student's wound was reported as self-inflicted.

No other information about the student or what happened has been released. The release said that counseling is being offered to students and employees.

