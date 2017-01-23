Kansas City man pleads guilty to murder of 2-year-old daughter

A Kansas City man has plead guilty to murder after his young daughter died from a gunshot wound to the head in 2016.

Courtenay Shaquel Block, 25, plead guilty to second-degree murder in a Jackson County court on Friday.

He was originally charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.

Shaquille Kornegay, 2, died at a metro hospital in May of 2016.

"This homicide was 100 percent preventable," said Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. "This is tragic. We must do a better job of protecting our most vulnerable, our children."

The charges say the father left a loaded gun within reach and then took the time to hide the gun from police before running for help.

According to court records, Kansas City police officers arrived at the home in the 2600 block of Lawn Avenue and found Block holding an unresponsive child. She had been shot in the head.

Block told police he kept a loaded handgun in his home. Block said he was sleeping and was woken up by the sound of Shaquille crying. He saw her standing next to his bed with a head injury and saw his handgun on the floor next to her.

Block said he believed Shaquille shot herself and denied being responsible for her injuries.

He picked up the gun and walked to the bathroom to hide it. Then he ran outside holding his little girl and yelling to neighbors "help my baby." One neighbor called the police.

Officers found the handgun in a bathroom floor vent covered by a child's T-shirt.

Block’s sentencing is set for March 24.

