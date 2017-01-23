Millions expected to see delays on tax refunds in 2017

In 2014, the IRS says they estimate issuing more than $3 billion in fraudulent tax returns to identify thieves. (IRS Logo)

Monday is the official start of tax season but a big announcement from the Internal Revenue Service could affect more than 40 million families this year.

The IRS announced that they will be delaying tax refunds for families claiming the earned income tax credit and the additional child tax credit.

Experts say these credits tend to be targeted by identity thieves. The hope is to avoid identity theft and fraud by having more time to verify the credits.

In 2014, the IRS says they estimate issuing more than $3 billion in fraudulent tax returns to identify thieves.

"The IRS expect to issue most refunds within 21 days but for those folks filing claiming one of those credits they should plan that they're not going to receive that refund until the week of February 27th," H&R Block Director of Tax Research Andy Phillips said.

Experts are telling people to keep this in mind and to plan ahead when doing taxes this year.

