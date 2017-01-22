Young players hurt over the loss of Yordano Ventura

The kids who play ball for the Kansas RBI naturally look up to Kansas City Royals players. (KCTV5)

To find out one of their role models had died was tough to handle.

“It's not in my heart; it's in my blood," said Steve Pinon, who plays in the program.

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was someone the players looked up to. He was young and talented, gone too soon.

“I don't believe that we got a chance to see his best years," said Kansas RBI Director Cle Ross. "I think that the best that he had to offer was still to come."

Carlos Jimenez, 10, will remember Ventura for his performance.

“When he pitched, I felt confident that the Royals would win."

The players agreed that it felt strange to play baseball on Sunday after hearing he had died.

