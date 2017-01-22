58-year-old killed in overnight shooting

A 58-year-old man died at midnight after being shot at 82nd and Troost Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Raymond C. Jones in the street with no signs of life.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

