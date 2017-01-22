Candlelight vigil set for Sunday night at The K to honor Ventura

A public candlelight vigil has been set for Sunday night at Kauffman Stadium to honor the late Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura. (Andrew Carter/KCTV5 News)

The vigil will be held from 6-8 p.m. in Gate C. The public is encouraged to bring candles and cups. It’s not an official team function, Kansas City Royals vice president Mike Swanson told KCTV5 News.

Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo says Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo. He says it's not clear if Ventura was driving. He was 25.

Ventura was part of the Dominican winter league team Aguilas Cibaenas, though neither was playing this season.

With the fitting nickname of "Ace," Ventura burst onto the baseball scene with a 100 mph fastball and an explosive attitude to match. He was a fierce competitor who was always willing to challenge hitters inside, then deal with the ramifications when they decided to charge the mound.

Ventura went 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA in 2014, his first full season in the big leagues, and helped the long-downtrodden Royals reach the World Series for the first time since 1985. He proceeded to dominate San Francisco in both of his starts, though the Royals would ultimately lose in seven games.

He followed by helping Kansas City win the championship the next year.

