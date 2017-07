(AP Photo/LM Otero, File). FILE - In this Thursday, July 28, 2016, file photo, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

The death of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura is touching many people, who are reacting via posts on social media.

Royals vice president Mike Swanson confirmed the death of Ventura, a fan favorite who helped his team win the 2015 World Series title. He was 25.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.