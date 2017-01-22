Baseball community, fans remember Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura

As fans, players and the entire Royals organization mourn the loss of one the team’s stars, it’s hard to look back on Ventura’s four-year career in Kansas City as a totality. (KCTV5)

In a sports world where legacies and narratives are constantly evolving, the book on how a player is remembered is never fully shut until retirement.

On Sunday morning, the life and career of 25-year old Yordano Ventura was tragically cut short after a fatal car accident in the Dominican Republic.

As fans, players and the entire Royals organization mourn the loss of one the team’s stars, it’s hard to look back on Ventura’s four-year career in Kansas City as a totality.

Still, there are countless moments stretched out over Ventura’s time in Kansas City that forever etched his name in the history books as an integral part of the club’s young, vibrant core that brought the city and organization its first World Series in 30 years.

Ventura made his first pitching appearance in Kauffman Stadium not in a Kansas City Royals uniform, but as a member of the World Team in the 2012 All-Star Futures game.

The 5’11 righty was only in A-ball at the time, but earned the start in front a packed Sunday crowd. A year later, Ventura would make his official major league debut in the same stadium.

After just three starts in 2013, Ventura took the league by storm with what would go down as his best career year in 2014.

Just 23 at the time, Ventura logged 183 innings over 30 starts, struck out 159 batters to just 69 walks, while maintaining a low 3.20 ERA. His 14 wins tied for most on the team and helped propel the Royals to a playoff appearance for the first time in 29 years.

Ventura capped off a solid 2014 regular season, with a memorable postseason performance akin to Brett Saberhagen in 1985.

Referred to as “The Kid” on the World Series broadcast, Ventura pitched seven innings of one run baseball in game two of the ALDS, his first postseason start.

His first World Series start was not much different, allowing just two runs en route to the team’s first win of the series.

However, Ventura’s career defining moment, occurred on October 28 in game six of the World Series.

Kansas City was down three games to two, coming off a shutout in San Francisco at the hands of Madison Bumgarner and manager Ned Yost turned to Ventura in hopes of keeping the series alive.

Adding to the difficulty of the situation, Ventura’s friend and fellow Dominican Republic native, Oscar Taveras, passed away in a car accident two days before the game.

With a heavy heart, Ventura wrote “RIP O.T #18” into his Royal blue hat and went on to pitch the game of his life.

The Giants scored 27 runs in the series before game six, but Ventura held San Francisco scoreless over seven shutout innings.

Hunter Pence of the Giants grounded Ventura’s final pitch back to the mound, and in true Ventura style, the rightly emphatically gloved the ball in one fluid motion, then unleashed a Michael Jackson like leg kick, before completing it all with a quick flick of the wrist to first base.

Ventura always played with a sense of confidence, flair, emotion, passion for the game and innate desire to be great. Even when dealing with the struggles of 2015 and 2016, Ventura always pitched with the same fire and intensity as his daunting 100-mph fastball.

As a recipient of one of general manager Dayton Moore’s first long-term contracts, Ventura made a five-year commitment to Kansas City at the age of 23. He was set to enter the prime of his career at age 26 and would have been under club control through 2021.

Not only is this a major blow to the team as a fixture of their starting rotation for years to come, but also the lively spirits inside the Royals clubhouse.

Once a procalimed member of “El trio Dominicao” by former pitcher Johnny Cueto, the loss of Ventura hits hard to the likes of Salvador Perez, Eric Hosmer, Raul Mondesi Jr and Christian Colon.

Ventura traveled through the minors with young core players like Hosmer and Perez, then helped establish a diverse clubhouse that players from across the globe can feel comfortable being a part of.

The loss of Ventura hits hard across Kansas City as he will always be a part of the team that really brought the life of baseball back to the city, after so many years of darkness.

This is not something that any player, fan or member of the organization can ever prepare for, as now a city is left wondering what could have been.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.