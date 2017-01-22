Ventura's teammates react to his death on social media

After learning that their teammate, 25-year-old Yordano Ventura, had been killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic, Royals players took to social media to express their grief.

In fact, most of the city did so as well. Although some went to pay their respects at Kauffman Stadium. Click here to watch the live scene at Kauffman right now on Facebook. Click here to watch live on KCTV5.com.

I love you Ace. I don't know what to say other then I'm going to miss you a lot. RIP ACE. — Mike Moustakas (@Mooose_8) January 22, 2017

ACE I love you my brother. I'm in disbelief and don't know what to say. I love you ACE ???? @… https://t.co/ky3lw2eSoh — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos35) January 22, 2017

Speachless right now. The world lost a great teammate and competitor today. You will be missed Yordano Ventura. Rest In Peace ACE — Brooks Pounders (@BrooksPounders) January 22, 2017

Mis condolencias a las familias Marte y Ventura. — Johnny Cueto (@JohnnyCueto) January 22, 2017

RIP Yordano Ventura.. at a loss of words right now. Fans and organization will miss you. Prayers to your family — Nolan Watson (@nolan_watson20) January 22, 2017

Wow, can't believe we lost another great one today! Once a teammate always a teammate. RIP Yordano Ventura!!! — Brandon Finnegan (@bfinny29) January 22, 2017

Wow, terrible news this morning! Deepest condolences to former teammate Yordano Ventura's family and Andy Martes family! #RIPace — Dillon Gee (@DillonGee35) January 22, 2017

It is with a heavy and broken heart that we confirm the passing of Yordano Ventura. The club will release a statement soon. #RIPAce — Mike Swanson (@Swanee54) January 22, 2017

Gone way to soon. You will forever be my brother. My prayers are with you and your family. May you rest with the Lord now. #ripACE pic.twitter.com/IMa7jJw7dv — Drew Butera (@drewbutera) January 22, 2017

My thoughts are with @YordanoVentura family and the @Royals today. A very talented teammate and gone way to soon. RIP — Billy Butler (@BillRayButler) January 22, 2017

A photo posted by Salvador Perez (@salvadorp13) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:30am PST

A photo posted by drewbutera (@drewbutera) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:07am PST

A photo posted by Raul A. Mondesi (La Pingota) (@adalbertomondesi27) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:10am PST

A photo posted by Kelvinh40 (@kelvinherrera40) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:57am PST

A photo posted by @whitmerrifield on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:32am PST