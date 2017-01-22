Ventura's teammates react to his death on social media - KCTV5

Ventura's teammates react to his death on social media

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(Photo via Christian Colón) (Photo via Christian Colón)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

After learning that their teammate, 25-year-old Yordano Ventura, had been killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic, Royals players took to social media to express their grief.

In fact, most of the city did so as well. Although some went to pay their respects at Kauffman Stadium. Click here to watch the live scene at Kauffman right now on Facebook. Click here to watch live on KCTV5.com.

A photo posted by drewbutera (@drewbutera) on

A photo posted by @whitmerrifield on

A photo posted by Jarrod Dyson (@mrzoombiya1) on

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.