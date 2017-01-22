Royals' Yordano Ventura killed in car crash in Dominican Republic

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura died Sunday at the age of 25 after a car accident in his native Dominican Republic, the team has confirmed. (CNN)

Fans began creating a memorial at Kauffman Stadium less than an hour after the news broke. (Andrew Carter/KCTV)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura died Sunday at the age of 25 after a car accident in his native Dominican Republic, the team has confirmed.

“Our prayers right now are with Yordano’s family as we mourn this young man’s passing,” said Dayton Moore, Royals’ Senior VP of Baseball Operations and General Manager. “He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano.”

The funeral will be held Tuesday in the Dominican Republic. Moore, Royals manager Ned Yost and several players will be attending the event.

Fans quickly threw together a plan to meet at Kauffman at 11:30 a.m. to pay their respects. Click here to watch the video KCTV5 streamed from Kauffman on Facebook.

With the fitting nickname of "Ace," Ventura burst onto the baseball scene with a 100 mph fastball and an explosive attitude to match. He was a fierce competitor who was always willing to challenge hitters inside, then deal with the ramifications when they decided to charge the mound.

"Ventura spent his entire professional career in the Royals’ organization after signing as a non-drafted free agent in 2008 and debuting for the club on September 17, 2013," the statement from the Royals said. "He pitched in two World Series (2014, 2015) with Kansas City, helping the franchise win their second World Series championship in 2015. He held a 38-31 career record in 94 games and 93 starts at the Major League level, while he also made nine postseason starts before the age of 25."

Ventura went 11-12 in the 2016 season and posted a 4.45 ERA.

Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. later released a statement about Ventura's passing:

"Today is a very sad day for our entire game and particularly for the many loyal fans in the Dominican Republic, the home of both Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte. Yordano was a key figure in the Royals' recent success. His electric talent on the mound helped lead the Royals to two American League pennants and the 2015 World Championship. Andy was a respected member of six organizations who played seven Major League seasons, including for the Cleveland Indians from 2006-2010. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, teammates, friends and fans of both players."

The news about his death initially broke on Twitter with a colonel from the national police in the Dominican Republic tweeting pictures with a statement that Ventura specifically was involved in a fatal crash that happened in Juan Adrián. News agencies picked it up quickly after confirming.

In a separate incident, also in the Dominican Republic, former MLB player Andy Marte was also killed in a car accident, reports CBSSports.com. He was 33.

Once a top prospect, Marte played parts of seven MLB seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks. Most recently, he played for the KT Wiz in the Korean Baseball Association.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) CBS and the Associated Press contributed to this report.