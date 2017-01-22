Overland Park building imploded to make way for new office devel - KCTV5

Overland Park building imploded to make way for new office development

Posted: Updated:
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Portions of Interstate 435 were closed on Sunday morning as a building was imploded to make way for a new office development.  

The 10-story building, formerly occupied by Century Link, was brought to the ground around 5 a.m. Sunday.  This demolition makes way for for a new office development at that location.  

Construction will begin on the first phase that includes two office buildings in March. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.