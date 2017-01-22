Overland Park building imploded to make way for new office development

Portions of Interstate 435 were closed on Sunday morning as a building was imploded to make way for a new office development.

The 10-story building, formerly occupied by Century Link, was brought to the ground around 5 a.m. Sunday. This demolition makes way for for a new office development at that location.

Construction will begin on the first phase that includes two office buildings in March.

