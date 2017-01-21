3-car accident closes I-435 at 24 Highway

I-435 was closed down temporarily due to a car accident that left at least one person seriously injured. (KC Scout)

Interstate 435 northbound was closed off at 24 Highway due to a three-car accident on Saturday night.

Police received the call about the crash just before 9 p.m. Traffic was still highly congested at 10 p.m.

At least one person was seriously injured in the crash. The extent of the other people's injuries is unknown at this time.

Three cars were involved in the accident, but it's currently unknown how many people were in each car.

Traffic was being diverted onto Winner Road, which is also 24 Highway.

