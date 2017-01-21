Decomposing body found in KC; ruled a homicide - KCTV5

Decomposing body found in KC; ruled a homicide

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a decomposing body was found on Saturday morning. 

At 11 a.m., officers were called to the area of 67th and Lewis because someone said they'd seen a dead body. 

The body was found in a creek near the bridge and appeared to be that of a white man. His age is currently unknown. 

The autopsy was expected to happen on Sunday. 

On Sunday, his death was ruled a homicide. What caused his death is unknown.

