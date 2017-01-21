Trump executive order affects local homebuyers

An executive order from President Trump that affects mortgage insurance fees is affecting some local homebuyers.

When you’re searching for the perfect home, it needs good curb appeal, nice bathrooms and maybe a spacious backyard.

“It's exciting to go look at prospective houses and think that it could be possibly yours,” said first-time homebuyer Kirin Arnold.

She and her fiancé Sean Dowden decided to take out a loan with the Federal Housing Administration (FHA).

“With the high price of rent in Kansas City, it's definitely a struggle to come up with a down payment,” Dowden said. “Especially for a first-time home buyer.”

Mike Abbott, with KC Realtors, said, "The market is great right now and all signs show that it will continue to get stronger over the coming year or two."

According to the Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS, in December 2016, there were 2,825 homes sold with an average sale price of around $210,000.

The FHA backs about 1 in 5 mortgages, mostly for low-income and first-time homebuyers.

The Obama Administration wanted to make mortgage insurance fees under that program a quarter-percent cheaper starting on Jan. 27.

If it had gone into effect, a homeowner borrowing $200,000 would’ve saved $500 on their yearly insurance premium.

However, an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Friday night put a halt to that.

“It's frustrating because, although it might not seem like much to some people, $500 is $500,” Arnold said.

Democrats immediately fired back against the executive order.

“One hour after talking about helping working people and ending the cabal in Washington that hurts people, he signs a regulation that makes it more expensive for new homeowners to buy mortgages,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday the fee reduction was “suspended indefinitely.”

Ben Carson, Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, said he would “really examine” the cut.

