Women’s march in KC sees large, peaceful turnout

The view from overhead really showed the size of the crowd. (KCTV)

Crowds were larger than expected, with nearly 10,000 people turning out for the event. (Jeff Roberts/KCTV)

Just like the National Mall in Washington, Washington Square Park was packed wall-to-wall with people demonstrating while the president had his first full day in office.

It was called a women’s march just like the Women's March on Washington that was held on the same day around the same time.

The rally was held for a variety of reasons: To support women’s reproductive rights, equal pay for men and woman, the LGBTQ community and gender equality.

Those present on Saturday morning spoke out against several things that were also Trump pledges, such as the defunding of Planned Parenthood and the repealing of the Affordable Care Act.

Some people at the rally saw it as a way to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration, which happened on Friday. For many, Trump being elected president represented divisiveness and the rally represented a way to form a united front.

Most of the people present were women, but they encouraged men and people who are transgender to join in, too.

The goal was to create an inclusive environment. So, even though it was a ‘women's march,’ those there wanted to include everyone who supports the causes they care about.

“Women and minorities want to feel heard and like we matter,” said Amanda Davison, “like our needs matter to the greater nation." "We're not fringe groups," she said. "We're the American people.”

It was important for those marching to keep the protest peaceful, while still making their voices heard.

“We aren't going to stand for the way he spoke about women,” said Cole Johnson. “We can't change that he's the president, but we can send a clear message that we're not going to stand for it.”

Many local leaders joined the rally on Saturday morning, including Mayor Sly James and Councilwomen Jolie Justus.

The roughly 10,000 people at the rally in Kansas City were among thousands of other protestors across the county who marched in other key cities, including Topeka, St. Louis, and Wichita.

